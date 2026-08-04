'China Cool' draws global visitors beyond traditional destinations

(ECNS) -- A new wave of inbound tourism is sweeping China this summer, with international visitors seeking deeper local experiences under the banner of “China Cool.”

Inbound tourist spending rose 72.9% year on year since June, with destinations such as Harbin, Dalian, Changchun, Guiyang and Xining joining traditional hotspots.

Zhejiang’s Tonglu County attracted overseas travelers with rafting, karting and paragliding, while Changxing County’s indoor water parks drew crowds.

A foreign tourist plays shuttlecock in Beijing, July 27, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

In Hainan, visa-free entry for 86 countries and expanded flight routes kept inbound tourism strong despite high temperatures. Visitors joined immersive cultural programs such as tea picking in Li ethnic villages and bamboo pole dancing.

Hainan has opened 78 international passenger routes linking 45 cities in 25 countries and regions. Sanya, a tourism city in the province, has seen inbound tourist arrivals rise 43% year on year in June.

Jin Zhun, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said with strong growth and improved quality of China’s inbound tourism, international travelers are increasingly seeking deeper local experiences in niche cities.

Experts said China’s inbound tourism growth is driven by diverse experiences, improved services and broader travel options.

Multi-destination trips are expected to gain popularity, encouraging longer stays among international visitors.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)