China's electronic information manufacturing revenue up 18.5% in H1

(ECNS) -- China's electronic information manufacturing industry maintained strong momentum in the first half of 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

During the January-June period, the industry generated operating revenue of 9.41 trillion yuan (about U.S.$1.39 trillion), up 18.5% year on year. Total profits reached 577.7 billion yuan, continuing the sector's upward earnings trend.

In the first half of 2026, value-added output of electronic information manufacturers above the designated size increased 14.8% from a year earlier, outperforming overall industrial production by 9.4 percentage points and high-tech manufacturing by 1.5 percentage points. Among major products, industrial robot output climbed 28% year on year to 538,000 units, while new energy vehicle (NEV) production rose 6% to 7.399 million units.

Export delivery value of this sector increased 7.8% year on year in the first half.