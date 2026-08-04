Road-air transport corridor in Yunnan Province opens for exports to Myanmar

(ECNS) -- A new road-air combined transport corridor linking Ruili and Mangshi in Yunnan Province has officially opened with the export of cross-border e-commerce goods to Mandalay, Myanmar.

The first shipment, weighing 1.44 tons and valued at 123,600 yuan, was processed under China's “9610” supervision model, eliminating repeated customs declarations and inspections.

Goods can now reach Myanmar the same day.

Customs officers inspect export goods. (Photo by Nan Jianglu)

Officials said the corridor shortens transit times, ensures punctual deliveries and improves customer satisfaction.

Mangshi and Ruili are located in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, bordering Myanmar as vital gateways for China to reach South and Southeast Asia.

Customs authorities coordinated with logistics firms to streamline procedures and guarantee smooth operations.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)