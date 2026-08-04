Fields Medalist Wang Hong's childhood home becomes unexpected tourist spot​

Tourists visit Chinese mathematician Wang Hong's childhood residence. (Screenshot photo from the internet)

(ECNS) -- The childhood home of Chinese mathematician Wang Hong has become an unexpected tourist attraction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, attracting hundreds of visitors a day since she became one of the first Chinese nationals to win the Fields Medal, often described as the Nobel Prize of mathematics.

Wang's former residence, a two‑storey tiled house with whitewashed mud walls in Ludiqiao village, Pingle county, Guilin, has stood locked for years as she and her family no longer live there. But the remote settlement has seen a surge of sightseers since Wang and fellow Chinese mathematician Deng Yu received the prize on July 23 at the International Congress of Mathematicians in Philadelphia.

Visitors held up copies of the Guangxi Daily featuring a front-page profile of Wang titled "Wang's Conjecture."

Some parents have brought their children to the house, hoping to absorb some of the mathematician's brilliance, while vendors have set up stalls nearby selling drinks and snacks. Local residents have even built a makeshift toilet to accommodate the influx of visitors.

"Ludiqiao village is not a tourist site," said a staff member at the local township government. "But since Wang won the award, an average of more than 100 people have been visiting the village every day."

(By Zhang Dongfang)