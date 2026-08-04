China's gross ocean product reaches 5.5 trillion yuan in H1, up 5.1%

(ECNS) -- China's marine economy posted steady growth in the first half of 2026, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources on Monday.

Data showed that China's gross ocean product reached 5.5 trillion yuan (about $810.09 billion) in the first half of the year, up 5.1% year on year, surpassing the country's overall GDP growth.

The offshore aquaculture platform Haiwei No. 2 is at Leizhou, Guangdong Province. (File photo/China News Service)

According to the ministry, the country's traditional marine industries remained on solid footing. New shipbuilding orders, completed orders and order backlogs all increased, helping China maintain its leading share of the global shipbuilding market.

At the Mawei Shipyard in Fujian Province, an intelligent car carrier is preparing for delivery. The vessel is equipped with an integrated smart energy system combining photovoltaic power generation, energy storage and shaft generators, enabling low-carbon operations throughout its voyage.

China also continued to strengthen its capacity to supply marine aquatic products.

The country's intelligent offshore aquaculture vessel Guoxin No. 1 2-2 has delivered its first batch of 12 metric tons of premium salmon to the market, while the Xinhuan No. 1, China's largest semi-submersible aquaculture platform, has begun operations with an annual production capacity of 4,000 metric tons of fish.

Marine aquaculture output rose 6% year on year in the first half of 2026, reflecting continued growth in the country's smart marine farming industry.

(By Gong Weiwei)