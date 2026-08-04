China's nuclear power capacity reaches 135 million kilowatts

(ECNS) -- The Chinese mainland boasts a total of 120 nuclear power reactors, with a combined installed capacity of 135 million kilowatts, maintaining the world's largest overall nuclear power fleet, according to China's National Energy Administration (NEA) on Monday.

Among them, 62 reactors are in operation with a combined installed capacity of 66.14 million kilowatts, ranking second globally and accounting for 1.6% of the country's total installed power generation capacity.

The remaining 58 reactors are either under construction or approved for construction, with a combined capacity of 69.51 million kilowatts, the highest figure in the world.

Nuclear power has consistently supplied about 5% of China's electricity in recent years.

Under China's carbon-peaking action plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the country's operational nuclear capacity is expected to reach around 110 million kilowatts by 2030.

As China balances rising electricity demand with decarbonization goals, nuclear power is set to play an increasingly vital role, given its low-carbon emissions, high energy density and stable baseload supply.