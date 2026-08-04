China opens over 100 new international air cargo routes since January

(ECNS) -- China has opened 103 new international air cargo routes since the start of this year, adding 229 weekly round-trip flights, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) said. Eleven of those were launched in July alone.

China Cargo Airlines Ltd. flight CK605 takes off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport. (Photo: China News Service / Yin Liqin)

The new routes are mainly focused on Asia (51 routes) and Europe (38 routes), along with 12 to North America, two to Africa, and one to South America.

The cargo carried on these routes mainly consists of cross-border e-commerce goods, high-end manufacturing products, high-value-added goods, electronic products and auto parts.

Ma Zengrong, vice president and secretary-general of the CFLP, said exports of AI hardware have become a core growth engine for air freight. Domestic demand for high-precision products such as AI storage, computing equipment and semiconductors has surged, and companies often prioritize air transport for such high-value, time-sensitive goods.

(By Tang Yuxian)