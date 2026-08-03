Wanting to 'decouple from China'? It is simply impossible

(ECNS) -- A stark contrast is emerging in today's international discourse: on one side, Western politicians relentlessly promote so-called supply chain "de-risking," under the spotlight, introducing one legislative proposal after another. On the other side, markets and businesses are feeling the chill as they confront the cold, hard costs of reality.

A recent estimate by EY-Parthenon found that if the United States, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom hope to largely eliminate their dependence on Chinese supply chains in key industries by 2050, they would need to invest an additional $23.6 trillion over the next 25 years. The figure places an almost unimaginable price tag on the prolonged push to "decouple from China."

What does $23.6 trillion actually mean? It is equivalent to more than 70% of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States.

U.S. dollars.（File photo）

This implies that if Europe and the U.S. insist on a sweeping separation from China's industrial chains, the cost would be extraordinarily high. It would not only impose an unbearable burden on Western businesses but could even place the broader Western economy under severe strain.

More importantly, even if the West were willing to foot this enormous bill and pour such vast sums of money into the effort, ending their reliance on Chinese supply chains in the short term would remain virtually impossible.

An Unbearable Astronomical Bill

In recent years, Washington and Brussels have continued to introduce and expand restrictive measures targeting China's industrial and supply chains .

More recently, the European Union has reportedly been considering broader supply chain auditing rules, in an attempt to pressure European multinational corporations into reducing their reliance on critical Chinese components through mandatory legal instruments.

However, administrative intervention, cannot ultimately override the fundamental forces of the market.

A U.S. financial institution acknowledged in a report on global "nearshoring" that true supply chain restructuring is by no means as simple as "moving a factory." Every cross-border relocation of a production line involves substantial losses in the value of fixed assets, the duplication of supporting infrastructure, and sharp increases in cross-border logistics and compliance costs.

These costs will ultimately be passed on to ordinary consumers in the West as inflationary pressure.

A recent survey of supply chain executives shows that after repeated and costly disruptions, key decision-makers in Western enterprises are being forced to adopt a more pragmatic approach. Given the efficiency, quality, and irreplaceable cost advantages offered by Chinese suppliers, many Western companies have concluded that continuing to prioritize them remains the most commercially rational choice.

This is because Chinese enterprises no longer occupy their places in global industrial chains through simple "low-end assembly." Instead, their technological advantages and deeply developed industrial ecosystems have embedded them within the very capillaries of high-end global manufacturing.

Nearshoring Turns into "China In-shoring"

One of the clearest examples is currently unfolding in Morocco, on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

To evade tariffs and shorten transport distances, European automotive giants have in recent years touted Morocco as a so-called "nearshoring paradise," attempting to build it into a beachhead for "de-risking" away from China.

However, in-depth investigations by industry media have revealed an ironic reality for European policymakers. No sooner had European automakers established factories in Morocco than Chinese auto parts suppliers followed, embedding their technology and capital within the local supply chain.

Modern automotive supply chains are vast and deeply interconnected. Many of the aluminum parts, battery materials, and critical electronic components purchased locally by European automakers in Morocco, can ultimately be traced back to Chinese Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers.

With their high-precision molding technology, advanced surface treatment processes, and difficult-to-replicate economies of scale, Chinese companies have become an indispensable foundation for European automakers operating in Morocco.

A similar story is unfolding not only in Morocco, but in industrial parks across Mexico.

Drawing on their strong awareness of market opportunities, many Chinese enterprises have established operations in Mexico under the framework of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. By localizing their technology and production capacity, they have gained direct access to the North American and positioned themselves close to the supply networks of the major U.S. automakers.

European and American policymakers hoped to use Morocco and Mexico to reduce their reliance on China, but their efforts have instead opened up even broader market opportunities for Chinese enterprises.

The "flood barriers" painstakingly constructed by Western politicians have quickly become little more than leaky sieves when confronted with the powerful forces of technological capability and cost competitiveness.

the current structure of global industrial and supply chains emerged through decades of globalization, as tens of thousands of companies voted with their feet and survived repeated rounds of market competition. These deep industrial ties, built around the pursuit of maximum efficiency, cannot simply be severed by legislation drafted behind office desks.

Western politicians may need to sit down and carefully consider the implications of this $23.6-trillion bill. After all, those who insist on driving against the wind may ultimately be the ones who suffer the consequences.