Sichuan evacuates over 40,000 residents as heavy rains trigger geological disasters

(ECNS) -- Heavy rains battered parts of southwest China's Sichuan Province from Sunday morning to Monday, triggering eight geological disasters and prompting the evacuation of over 40,000 people, local authorities said on Monday.

According to the Sichuan provincial geological disaster prevention headquarters, heavy rains hit the northwestern and northeastern parts of the Sichuan Basin as well as Luzhou City from 8: 00 a.m. on Sunday to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, with the maximum rainfall reaching 192 millimeters at Nongxincun village in Guang'an district of Guang'an City.

Of the eight geological disasters, three occurred in Yibin City, two in Ziyang, two in Meishan and one in Guangyuan, the headquarters said. As of 7 a.m. Monday, a total of 40,249 people had been relocated across 83 counties and districts in 20 cities and prefectures within 24 hours, potentially saving 12 people from injury or death from five geological disasters.

Since the start of this year's flood season, Sichuan has relocated a cumulative 922,058 people.