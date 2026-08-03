Jade Carving exhibition bridges north-south craftsmanship in Nanjing

(ECNS) -- The Xiuyan Jade Carving Exhibition opened Monday at the Jiangsu Arts and Crafts Museum in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, bridging exchanges between the arts and crafts communities of northern and southern China.

Xiuyan, a county in northeast China's Liaoning Province known as "China's Jade Capital," boasts an 8,000-year history of jade culture, with Xiuyan recognized as one of China's four famous jades and a vital origin of Chinese jade civilization.

Visitors view Xiuyan Jade carving works at an exhibition in Nanjing, August 3, 2026. (Photo: provided by Anshan Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the People’s Government of Xiuyan Manchu Autonomous County, Liaoning Province )

Xiuyan Jade carving, listed as a first-batch national intangible cultural heritage item, follows the principle of crafting guided by the material's natural qualities, forming a vigorous and profound northern artistic style.

The exhibition features more than 100 exquisite Xiuyan Jade carving works, spanning precious materials such as Hemoyu, Huangbai Laoyu and serpentine Xiuyan Jade, and covering a wide range of subjects from landscape and figure ornaments to flower-and-bird carvings and traditional vessel ware.

Innovative cultural products reflecting contemporary aesthetics are also on display, fully presenting the craftsmanship, artistic vision and artisan spirit of contemporary Xiuyan Jade carving.

An organizer noted that the event offers Nanjing residents a close-up encounter with the rich heritage of Xiuyan Jade while opening up channels of communication between northern and southern arts and crafts sectors and laying a solid foundation for the standardized and branded development of Xiuyan Jade carving. It also contributed to the high-quality integrated development of intangible cultural heritage preservation, arts and crafts, and cultural tourism.

During the event, jade carving masters and arts practitioners from northern and southern China gathered for talks on innovation, living heritage preservation, jade industry upgrading, and integrated cultural tourism development, sharing skills and insights while discussing the future of the industry.

The event will run through August 30.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)