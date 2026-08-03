Chinese scenic spots taps night tours to boost summer consumption

(ECNS) -- Scenic spots across China are introducing nighttime experiences, combining daytime sightseeing with after-dark exploration amid the summer travel rush and soaring daytime temperatures.

The Jinan Zoo, which has operated for 66 years, launched night tours for the first time this summer, allowing visitors to observe the nocturnal behavior of animals such as lions and tigers.

Visitors view butterfly specimens at the Jinan Zoo, Shandong Province, Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Du Xinran)

“Based on animals’ habits, we selected suitable areas for night visits, allowing visitors to explore wildlife after dark,” said Guo Ling, a staff member at the Jinan Zoo.

The zoo has also designed educational programs for families, with keepers and science experts providing guided tours to help children discover animal life at night.

Wild World Jinan, another wildlife park, has introduced interactive activities such as animal-themed and magic shows during its night tours. It has also partnered with nearby historic villages and botanical gardens to create a nighttime tourism zone, with family visitors accounting for about 90% of all guests.

Night tours have become increasingly popular nationwide: tickets for Shanghai Zoo’s upgraded "Animal Wonder Night" program have sold out quickly; Hangzhou Safari Park has launched immersive role-playing tours; and Nanning Zoo has staged fantasy performances.

Beyond zoos, cultural venues including museums are developing new nighttime experiences, including light shows, overnight stays in dinosaur halls**,** and script-based puzzle games.

He Zeya, a professor at Shandong University, said immersive night tours have expanded consumption beyond traditional daytime activities and created new opportunities for the night economy. The relatively quiet nighttime environment helps reduce distractions, allowing visitors to engage more deeply with cultural content.

He added that rather than simply extending opening hours, night tours should develop customized experiences based on local features, helping further boost nighttime consumption.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)