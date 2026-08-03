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Chinese, Australian youths present joint gala at Sydney Opera House

2026-08-03 16:27:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The “A World in Love 2026 Sino-Australian Youth Cultural and Art Exchange Special Performance” was held recently at the Sydney Opera House, attracting about 2,000 spectators. 

Chinese students from Beijing and Shanghai presented such pieces as On the Field of Hope, Prosperous Dunhuang, Dawn View from the Boat, and the finale A World in Love, while students from three Sydney schools performed modern dance, chamber music and choir pieces.

The “A World in Love 2026 Sino-Australian Youth Cultural and Art Exchange Special Performance” was held at Sydney Opera House, July 27, 2026 (Photo: provided by Ryan Maxwell Event)
The “A World in Love 2026 Sino-Australian Youth Cultural and Art Exchange Special Performance” was held at Sydney Opera House, July 27, 2026 (Photo: provided by Ryan Maxwell Event)

The performance thrilled the audience, drawing waves of applause.

Organizers said that as art transcends language and borders, the event not only provided a platform for young people from China and Australia to display their artistic talents, but also helped deepen mutual understanding and friendship through music and dance.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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