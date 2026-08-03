China Railway records 430 million passenger trips since 2026 summer vacation

(ECNS)-- China’s national summer railway travel campaign, which began on July 1, has handled 432 million passenger trips, China Railway reported.

Travelers arrive at Beijing West Railway Station on Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Jia Tianyong)

Passenger flows are mainly seen in the Chengdu-Chongqing region, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

As of Friday, China Railway Beijing Group recorded 38.774 million passenger trips during the summer transport period, averaging 1.251 million trips daily.

By Saturday, China Railway Guangzhou Group transported 58.925 million passengers, with a daily average of 1.901 million trips and a single-day peak of 2.468 million trips.

New rail routes and stations like Foshan Station and Xi’an East Railway Station have boosted transport capacity during the summer travel peak, according to local railway authorities.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)