AI-generated intangible heritage works debut at Suzhou expo, awards announced

(ECNS) -- Award-winning works from the "Suzhou Intangible Heritage AI Creation Campaign" were showcased at the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Product Application Expo in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on Saturday, with prizes officially announced.

An award ceremony is held at the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Product Application Expo in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2026 . (Photo: China News Service)

Jointly launched by Suzhou Industrial Park and the Suzhou Arts and Crafts Industry Association, the creation campaign has received more than 100 entries in total since it opened for submissions on July 20.

The first-prize work Gusu Dream · Embroidery draws inspiration from the classic opera The Peony Pavilion and Kunqu Opera aesthetics. It integrates Suzhou gardens, peony-themed Suzhou embroidery, kingfisher feather crowns and silk costumes to build a friendly and expandable digital AI agent named "Su Liniang".

AI agent "Su Liniang." (Photo: China News Service)

Its creator aims to build an intelligent digital guide that can listen, interact, offer explanations and co-create with audiences, bridging the gap between visitors and cultural exhibits.

Award ceremony of the AI creation campaign. (Photo: China News Service)

Organizers said the campaign strives to integrate intangible cultural heritage with AI and build an open platform for AI innovation resource docking. All award-winning works will be included in an industrial case library after the expo, paving the way for future industrial cooperation and practical application.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)