AI e-commerce camp kicks off for Taiwan youth in SE China's Fujian

Taiwan youth attend the camp opening ceremony in Yunxiao County, Zhangzhou, Fujian province on August 2, 2026. (Photo provide to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The 18th edition of an e-commerce training camp for young people from Taiwan kicked off in Yunxiao County, southeast China’s Fujian Provicen on Sunday, drawing over 40 young people from Taiwan for a five‑day AI skill study tour for online retail.

The training program covers three parts, which are AI tool application, work-flow building, and short video production. The program aims to boost participants’ digital capabilities and foster cross-strait business cooperation. Since its launch in 2012, this event has trained over 1,000 young people from Taiwan.

Yunxiao is actively developing new e-commerce formats through its unique agricultural and food industries, offering a perfect window for Taiwan youth to explore mainland startup opportunities.

Participants expressed hopes of introducing advanced AI innovations back to Taiwan, facilitating agricultural trade, and expanding employment channels. They will also engage in practical operations and visit local cultural sites to trace their shared cross-strait roots.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)