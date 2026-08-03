Tbilisi-Haikou-Milan fifth freedom cargo route officially opens

(ECNS) -- A Boeing 767 all-cargo aircraft carrying 50 metric tons of goods departed from Haikou Meilan International Airport for Milan Bergamo Airport on Saturday, marking the official launch of the Tbilisi-Haikou-Milan cargo route with fifth-freedom traffic rights.

The route connects logistics markets in Georgia, China and Italy.

Operated by Georgian Airways, the service runs once weekly, with a maximum one-way payload of 57 metric tons.

Cargo is loaded onto the Tbilisi-Haikou-Milan flight at Haikou Meilan International Airport on August 1. (Photo: China News Service)

The route facilitates Chinese imports of duty-free goods from various European countries, enriching the range of duty-free products for Hainan Free Trade Port’s development as an international tourism and consumption hub.

The outbound cargo route enables efficient delivery of Chinese goods to Italy’s key industrial zones. It reaches neighboring Central European regions including Switzerland and Austria, expanding air logistics links for Chinese exports to Europe and Asia.

So far in 2026, the Haikou Meilan International Airport operates nine international cargo routes linking 10 overseas destinations, forming an initial freight network covering Europe, West Asia and Southeast Asia.

By the end of July, the airport had handled around 20,223 metric tons of international cargo and mail, a year-on-year increase of 54%.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)