CSRC pledges stronger global profile for China-focused indices and assets

(ECNS) -- The Chinese mainland will strengthen cooperation with Hong Kong and launch more indices based on Chinese assets to enhance the international profile of Chinese indices and Chinese assets, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing said on Monday when Hong Kong launched five-year RMB treasury bond futures.

Speaking at the listing ceremony for RMB treasury bond futures in Hong Kong, Wu said regulators will encourage financial institutions on both sides to introduce more exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the mainland and Hong Kong markets in line with China's modern industrial system.

The listing ceremony for RMB treasury bond futures is held at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, Aug. 3, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

The CSRC will continue to support mainland companies seeking international expansion through listings in Hong Kong, while also supporting high-quality Hong Kong-listed companies in pursuing listings on the Chinese mainland, Wu said.

According to Wu, the measures aimed to improve the capital market's ability to serve the development of China's new quality productive forces and further strengthen connectivity between the mainland and Hong Kong financial markets.

(By Gong Weiwei)