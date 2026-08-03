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China approved to host first ISO secretariat for artificial ice and snow standards

2026-08-03 15:44:40Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has approved the establishment of the secretariat of an Artificial Ice and Snow Landscape in China — the first ISO technical committee secretariat the country has undertaken in the ice and snow sector, according to China Media Group.

Workers cut and shape standardized ice blocks in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Workers cut and shape standardized ice blocks in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The secretariat will be responsible for developing international standards covering the safety, design, construction, operation, maintenance and sustainable development of artificial ice and snow landscape facilities.

Its initial work will include drafting fundamental standards on terminology, design principles and technical frameworks, as well as technical specifications for the construction of artificial ice and snow landscapes.

The initiative will provide technical support for the global development of artificial ice and snow landscapes, helping overcome seasonal and geographical limitations while making ice and snow experiences accessible year-round.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

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