Zhejiang rolls out group standard for AI OPC terminology to set industry benchmarks

(ECNS) -- The group standard Terminology for Artificial Intelligence One Person Company (OPC) officially took effect on Saturday, providing unified industrial references for OPC recognition, evaluation, operation and services.

Jointly compiled by 14 entities, the standard defines an AI OPC as a company led and controlled by a single natural person, with generally no more than 10 employees, whose main business covers research, development, application or services of artificial intelligence technologies.

OPCs derive core productivity from intelligent agents rather than from the scale of a human workforce.

The standard is designed to remove communication barriers, enabling consistent professional terminology for policy formulation, order matching, startup mentoring and cross-border collaboration.

Zhejiang unveils a plan for drafting a series of OPC group standards in April 2026. (File photo: Zhejiang Digital Economy Development Center)

It pioneers a framework covering five categories of terms: basic concepts, technology elements, business, community service and ecology. The 27 defined terms cover the full development cycle of OPCs, from startup to global expansion.

The standard helps address inconsistent criteria for policy support and resource misallocation. It delivers clear benchmarks for community recognition, subsidy applications and talent assessment.

This foundational standard for AI OPCs will support the formulation of follow-up supporting standards, steering the sector from unregulated growth toward standardized and systematic development.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)