Hainan opens seven more duty-free stores for local residents

(ECNS) -- Following the launch of the first five stores in February, Hainan Free Trade Port began opening a second batch of seven duty-free stores selling daily consumer goods to local residents on Saturday.

The seven stores are located across seven cities and counties, introducing such duty-free outlets to several areas for the first time.

Customers visit the Wanghao duty-free store, one of the newly opened outlets in Wenchang, Hainan Province. (Photo: China News Service)

Wanghao Duty-Free stores in Sanya and Wenchang opened on August 1. The Wenchang outlet, the first of its kind in the city, covers nearly 740 square meters and sells food, beverages, personal care products, and maternity and baby goods. During the opening promotion, shoppers can receive vouchers worth 20 yuan ($2.95) for every 100 yuan ($14.73) spent. Wanghao Duty-Free Store (Wenchang), one of the newly opened outlets in Hainan. (Photo: China News Service)

Under the Hainan Free Trade Port’s zero-tariff policy for daily consumer goods, imported products purchased by local residents at designated stores are exempt from import tariffs, import value-added tax and consumption tax, subject to specified quotas and product catalogs.

Eligible residents include Chinese citizens holding Hainan identity cards, residence permits or social security cards, as well as foreign nationals working and living in Hainan with valid residence documents. Each eligible person is entitled to an annual duty-free quota of 10,000 yuan, with no limit on the number of purchases.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)