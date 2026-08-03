Native fish populations recover in upper Yellow River as fishing ban continues through 2030

An aerial view shows the tranquil autumn scenery of Eling Lake at the source of the Yellow River on Sept. 20, 2025. (Drone photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

(ECNS) -- Native fish populations in the Qinghai section of the upper Yellow River have risen significantly after five years of fishing restrictions, according to the Qinghai Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Saturday.

The initial five‑year ban, which took effect on August 1, 2021, officially ended on Saturday. It covered the main stream of the Yellow River in Qinghai, Zhaling and Eling lakes, and nine tributaries. As the province where the Yellow River originates, Qinghai accounts for about 31% of the river’s total length.

Although the initial term has ended, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will keep a year-round fishing ban in place across the river’s source region and key upper-reach waters through 2030.

Qinghai has established seven national aquatic germplasm resources conservation areas covering more than 850,000 hectares and developed artificial breeding techniques for rare Yellow River fish. Monitoring has recorded 23 native fish species, while water quality at the river’s exit from Qinghai has remained at China’s Grade II standard or better.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)