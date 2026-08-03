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China's 'cool resources' spark summer tourism boom

2026-08-03 13:49:23Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A visitor enjoys the cool breeze on a swing in Enshi, Hubei province on May 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
A visitor enjoys the cool breeze on a swing in Enshi, Hubei province on May 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

(ECNS) -- As summer temperatures soar, China’s natural “cool resources” are energizing a seasonal tourism boom. Mountains, forests, and winding rivers are being transformed into vibrant hubs of tourism.

The Langya Mountain in Anhui Province, with over 90% forest coverage, acts like a giant natural air conditioner. Visitors can hike ancient trails to immerse themselves in classic Chinese literature or race down forest rafting courses. To sustain interest, the area has also introduced cozy cafes and night markets alongside these outdoor activities. This summer alone, the rafting project has attracted more than 22,000 visitors, generating over 2 million yuan (about $278,000) in revenue.

Elsewhere, evening tourism is illuminating the mountains of Henan Province. At Qifeng Mountain, advanced mist-cooling systems installed along mountain streams offer hikers a refreshing, almost dreamlike retreat.

"The summer here is fresh and pleasant," said tourist Pang Jundan. "This refreshing experience comes not only from the senses, but also from the heart."

At Fuxi Mountain, the Danxia stone forest turns into a sparkling wonderland at dusk, with immersive water-based performances that blend classical Chinese dance into the natural scenery, allowing visitors to enjoy the night sky while keeping cool in style.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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