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Young musicians with autism take Singapore stage in inclusive concert

2026-08-03 13:39:58Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Young musicians with autism perform at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, National University of Singapore. (Photo provided by the interviewee)
Young musicians with autism perform at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, National University of Singapore. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

(ECNS) -- A cross‑border musical collaboration took place on Saturday at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music in Singapore, where young autistic musicians from Shanghai shared the stage with a local children's orchestra. The performance vividly demonstrated the power of music to promote self‑expression and support social inclusion.

The performers are members of the Shanghai‑based Yinghuo Heming Art Troupe, an ensemble that uses music therapy, rehearsals, and public concerts to support young people with autism and other forms of neurodiversity.

Yuan Yueyun, deputy secretary‑general of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Education Development Foundation, noted that ensemble playing helps children learn to listen, respond, and collaborate with others. While music cannot replace medical care, special education, or family support, she added, it can offer a space where they feel seen, heard, and valued.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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