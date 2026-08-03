2026 China Road Cycling Open kicks off in SW China's Yunnan

Cyclists compete during the competition in Qujiang, Yunnan on August 2, 2026. (Photo: Chinese Cycling Association)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China Road Cycling Open kicked off on Sunday in Qujing City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

As the third stop of the season, the event attracted nearly 2,000 cyclists from across the country to compete on a plateau course. Boasting an average altitude of 1,852 meters, the 24-kilometer lap route features beautiful scenery winding through urban districts, wetlands, and countryside.

In the highly competitive Men’s Club Group, Gonzalo Inguanso Macho of the mentech-wwwMaxxstorm team secured the stage victory. Vitalii Novakovskyi from Gusto Superteam claimed the red jersey representing the overall lead.

Champions were also crowned in several other categories, including men's elite, men's open, men's college, men's youth, women's elite, and a public recreational cycling group.

To promote local tourism, the event also launched various activities, allowing participants to experience the city’s unique charm beyond the competition.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)