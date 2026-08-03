Harry Potter quiz brings fans together for magical challenges

(ECNS) -- The seventh “Harry Potter” Quiz, hosted by the People’s Literature Publishing House, was held online recently, bringing together fans from across China for a competition testing their knowledge of the wizarding world.

Launched in 2020, the annual quiz has become one of China’s largest online gatherings for “Harry Potter” fans.

This year’s event featured three rounds of themed quizzes, with 12 questions in each round. All the answers could be found in the Harry Potter series and the “Hogwarts Library” series, a collection of official spin-off books from the Harry Potter universe.

Participants were divided into teams representing the four Hogwarts houses. After each question was announced, fans submitted their answers in the livestream comment section, with the first person to answer correctly receiving a prize. After two hours of competition, Ravenclaw was crowned champion.

Ma Ainong, one of the main translators of the Chinese edition of the Harry Potter series, attended the event and shared her experiences translating related works. These included the “Pocket Potter” series, which features illustrated profiles of major characters, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard, an official companion book to the series.

Ma Ainong, Chinese translator of the Harry Potter books, attends the online quiz livestream, August 2, 2026. ( Screenshot: provided by the People’s Literature Publishing House)

Ma said the “Pocket Potter” series helps readers develop a more comprehensive understanding of the main characters. She added that the illustrated edition of The Tales of Beedle the Bard, which she first translated in 2008, offers readers a new way to explore the wizarding world.

Over the past 26 years, the People’s Literature Publishing House, a national-level professional literary publisher in China, has released nearly 130 editions and related titles from the Harry Potter series, including paperback, bilingual and illustrated editions.

According to a representative of the Harry Potter studio, several new books will be released this year, including an official collection of Harry Potter film storyboards, which is scheduled to debut in August.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)