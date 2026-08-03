Magnitude 4.8 quake hits Sichuan, no casualties reported

(ECNS) -- A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, at 2:21 a.m. Monday, prompting the China Earthquake Administration to activate a Level IV emergency response. No casualties or road disruptions had been reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 6 kilometers and was strongly felt in the county seat. Power, communications and transport were operating normally in the epicentral area.

The administration coordinated the response with the China Earthquake Networks Center and the Sichuan Earthquake Agency, urging them to strengthen monitoring and assess post-quake trends.

The Sichuan agency has dispatched a field team to the epicentre to assist local authorities with emergency response operations.