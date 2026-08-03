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China's marine economy GDP rises to 5.5 trillion yuan in H1

2026-08-03 10:36:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's marine economy achieved steady growth in the first half of 2026, with the gross ocean product rising by 5.1% year-on-year to reach 5.5 trillion yuan ($790 billion), outpacing the country's GDP growth rate, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Monday.

In the first half of 2026, crude oil output from marine sources rose 3.6% year on year, while natural gas production increased 0.6%. Domestic marine aquatic product output grew 4.7% year on year. A total of 1,246 new projects involving sea and island use were approved nationwide, with an approved area of 123,000 hectares and total investment exceeding 380 billion yuan, according to the ministry.

New orders received, completed volume, and orders on hand for marine shipbuilding all posted increases, with the country's international market share maintaining a leading position. Marine tourism continued to gain momentum, with marine passenger volume and passenger turnover rising 4.6% and 5.4% year on year, respectively, it said.

The value of newly secured offshore engineering project orders surged by 121.9%, accounting for more than 80% of the global market, it added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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