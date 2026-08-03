2026 China-Russia Youth Chess Friendly Match opens in Harbin

Chinese and Russian chess players compete in the match on August 2, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Tao Gang)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China-Russia Youth Chess Friendly Match opened on Sunday in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, bringing together young players from both countries to promote cultural exchange and people-to-people ties.

The event features 15 participants in total, with China fielding eight competitors (four boys and four girls) and Russia sending seven (three boys and four girls). Over three days, they will compete in team events across three formats: classical, rapid, and blitz. At the opening ceremony, players exchanged souvenirs, and performers showcased traditional Chinese and Russian folk dances.

One Russian competitor, visiting Harbin for the first time, said he was struck by the city's Russian‑style architecture, which made him feel warmly welcomed and instantly at home.

First held in 2014, the friendly match has been hosted alternately by the two countries. This year marks the third time Harbin has served as the venue.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)