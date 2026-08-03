China's 2026 box office surpasses 23.1 billion yuan

A cast meet-and-greet for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place at the Shanghai Film Art Center on July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

(ECNS) -- China’s total box office revenue for 2026 surpassed 23.1 billion yuan (about $3.2 billion) as of Sunday night, with daily earnings for the summer season topping 100 million yuan for 23 consecutive days, data showed.

Domestic films have dominated the market this year, claiming the top three spots in the annual box office rankings and the top two positions in the summer season, which has been marked by strong blockbuster performances and a wide variety of genres.

Among the key releases, the animated comedy All Wishes Come True is scheduled for a global release starting August 13. Meanwhile, the sports comedy Kung Fu Soccer has also enjoyed popularity, evoking memories of classic films.

To accommodate the surge in student and family audiences during the summer break, cinemas across the country have adjusted screening schedules and introduced student discounts to boost attendance.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)