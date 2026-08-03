Thailand drafts cannabis control bill to limit use strictly to medicine and research

(ECNS)-- A draft cannabis control bill limiting cannabis solely to medical and research use, banning all commercial promotion and setting up a national oversight committee, has been handed to Thailand’s health minister for cabinet deliberation, per the Bangkok Post.

Crafted by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), the legislation aims to plug wide regulatory loopholes arising after cannabis was removed from narcotics schedules in 2022.

Dr Thewan Thaneerat, DTAM deputy chief, stated the bill establishes unified rules covering cultivation, manufacturing, cross-border trade, retail and public health safeguards. A national cannabis panel chaired by the Public Health Minister will coordinate nationwide supervision.

All commercial cannabis operators must secure a three-year DTAM licence. Sales to under-20s, pregnant and breastfeeding women are outlawed, alongside transactions at temples, schools, parks and entertainment venues.

Advertising for cannabis flowers, resin and smoking gear is fully banned to curb recreational misuse. Cannabis extracts can only be deployed in supervised medical care or authorised research. Unlicensed trade or illegal sales carry jail terms and fines, while unapproved personal use incurs financial penalties.

Exemptions cover cannabis roots, stems, leaves, seeds and lawful medical application by practitioners. DTAM chief Dr Pongsathorn Phokphermdee confirmed public consultations concluded before the draft’s July 20 submission. The 2022 decriminalisation triggered unregulated nationwide cannabis sales and surging youth abuse, prompting the comprehensive legal overhaul.