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Body of Chinese climber Wang Zhong recovered after avalanche in Pakistan

2026-08-03 09:46:27Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Chinese mountaineer Wang Zhong (L). (Photo from social media)
Chinese mountaineer Wang Zhong (L). (Photo from social media)

(ECNS) -- Rescue teams have recovered the body of a Chinese mountaineer who was among 10 climbers killed in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak last week, Yangzi Evening News reported on Sunday, citing the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The 10 mountaineers were killed in an avalanche on Thursday around midday while ascending the 8,047-meter peak, including renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja, who was born in Nepal.

Search crews located four bodies on Friday but managed to bring down only three as bad weather grounded rescue helicopters.

On Sunday, rescuers reached Purja and three others, including Chinese climber Wang Zhong, Al Jazeera reported, adding that three others are still missing.

Wang, 52 years old, was attempting to summit the world's 12th-highest peak as part of his quest to climb all 14 mountains above 8,000 meters. He had already completed 12 such climbs, with Broad Peak being his 13th.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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