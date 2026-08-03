AI-related industries maintain over 30% growth in H1: NDRC

(ECNS) -- Artificial intelligence-related industries in China maintained growth of over 30% in the first half of this year, as the country accelerated independent innovation and achieved rapid breakthroughs across the industrial chain, a senior official from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a press conference on Friday.

(Screenshot from CCTV News)

Jiang Yi, director of the NDRC's Department of Policy Research and spokesperson for the commission, highlighted key progress in three areas.

Computing infrastructure has been strengthened. China's first domestically produced 100,000-card AI supercluster was officially put into operation. By the end of June, the country's intelligent computing power reached 2.8 times the level of the same period last year.

Model capabilities have also advanced significantly. Domestic companies including DeepSeek and Moonshot AI have released multiple trillion-parameter open-source large models. Total global downloads of Chinese large models exceeded 10 billion times, with accelerated adaptation between domestic models and locally made computing chips.

The flow of key elements has become more active. More than 120,000 high-quality datasets have been established. A virtuous cycle of mutual reinforcement among computing power, models and data is taking shape.

Looking ahead, the NDRD said it will accelerate independent innovation by strengthening basic research and technological development, while speeding up data sharing and the building of AI language resources. The commission will also promote the development of national AI application pilot bases and deepen ecosystem collaboration across the entire "model-chip-cloud-application" chain.

Jiang also noted that the legislative process for an artificial intelligence law will be accelerated. The NDRC will strengthen risk monitoring and prevention, establish systems for technology monitoring, risk early warning and emergency response, and deepen global cooperation and governance.

(By Tang Yuxian)