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Dianchi International Coffee Culture Carnival to kick off on Saturday

2026-07-31 16:11:21Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Dianchi International Coffee Culture Carnival will run from August 1 to 9 in Kunming.

(Photo from www.kunming.cn)
(Photo from www.kunming.cn)

Featuring two main venues on the east and west banks of Dianchi Lake plus eight sub-venues, the event will host over 300 themed activities and more than 200 performances, gathering 200 coffee trucks from 52 cities nationwide. It integrates specialty coffee industry exchanges, cultural communication, eco-friendly initiatives and outdoor recreation.

Prior to the carnival, the 2nd Gem of Yunnan Green Coffee Competition set a new domestic record for green coffee auction price, with Gesha beans hitting 14,000 yuan per kilogram.

Five permanent coffee tourism sites will be launched to sustain post-event vitality. Innovative programs including a lakeside coffee parade, drone coffee delivery and a coffee waste recycling project will be staged. The carnival aims to fuel Kunming’s development as a global city of coffee fashion.

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