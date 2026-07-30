Beijing aggregate financing tops 1 trillion yuan in H1

(ECNS) -- Beijing's financing activity maintained a solid pace in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Beijing Branch of the People's Bank of China.

The city's outstanding aggregate social financing — the total amount of financing to the real economy — rose by 1.058 trillion yuan ($145.2 billion) in the first half of 2026.

A press conference is hosted by the Beijing Branch of the People’s Bank of China and the Beijing Branch of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, July, 29, 2026. (Photo: Courtesy of the Beijing Branch of the People’s Bank of China)

Outstanding RMB loans stood at 14.21 trillion yuan at the end of June, up 238.7 billion yuan from the start of the year.

Loans to information transmission, software and IT services grew 24% year on year, while scientific research and technical services rose 13.6% and leasing and business services climbed 12.1%. Medium and long-term loans to manufacturing increased 5.9%.

Ye Huan, deputy director of the First Foreign Exchange Management Division, said new measures simplified foreign exchange procedures for overseas salary payments to staff of eligible enterprises, streamlined centralized receipts, payments and net settlement under current accounts for qualified multinationals, and expanded the scope of net settlement for trade payments and receipts.

Since February 2024, pilot banks in the region have handled more than 300,000 facilitation transactions worth $310 billion for eligible businesses.

Beneficiaries include kinds of enterprises, with specialized, sophisticated, unique and innovative enterprises accounting for nearly 20% of all recipients.

(By Helen Mo, inter Xu Wenda)