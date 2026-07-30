Siberian tiger park showcases China's conservation efforts to the world

(ECNS) -- The 16th Global Tiger Day event was held on Tuesday at the Siberian Tiger Park in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, highlighting China’s achievements in tiger conservation, science education and ecological tourism.

Visitors interact with Siberian tigers from vehicles at the Siberian Tiger Park in Heilongjiang, July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Yuhang)

The event also marked the 40th anniversary of the Hengdao Hezi Feline Breeding Center and the 30th anniversary of the Siberian Tiger Park, showcasing China’s efforts to protect the endangered species while promoting ecological conservation and sustainable tourism.

Over the past several decades, the breeding center has worked to protect Siberian tigers and their habitats, while the tiger park has integrated conservation, scientific research, public education and tourism to support sustainable development.

A storytelling campaign titled “My Story with Siberian Tigers” was launched at the event. Tiger keepers also called on the public to help protect Siberian tigers and preserve their natural habitats to support the species’ survival and reproduction.

The Siberian Tiger Park and Trip.com Group signed a cooperation agreement to launch the “Go China, Go Harbin” program, which aims to attract more overseas visitors to Heilongjiang and raise international awareness of China’s tiger conservation efforts.

A self-driving sightseeing vehicle also began operating at the park, offering visitors a safer and more immersive tiger-viewing experience while marking a further step in the park’s digital transformation.

Heilongjiang will continue to improve its wildlife protection systems, promote tiger-related culture and share China’s conservation practices with the international community.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)