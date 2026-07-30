China launches Tianlian-3-01 satellite

(ECNS) -- China successfully launched the Tianlian-3-01 satellite into its planned orbit from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province on Wednesday, using a Long March-7A carrier rocket, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

The Tianlian-3-01 satellite was successfully launched by a Long March-7A carrier rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province at 7:50 pm on July 29. (Photo: China News Service)

The launch took place at 7:50 pm Beijing time.

The satellite, developed by the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), will provide data relay and tracking, telemetry and command services for crewed spacecraft, space laboratories, space stations, and mid- and low-orbit resource satellites.

The Long March-7A rocket is a new-generation medium-lift launch vehicle capable of placing satellites into high orbit. It can be equipped with payload fairings of 4.2 meters and 3.7 meters in diameter, and supports both single-satellite and dual-satellite launches.

This year, the Long March-7A has entered a phase of high-density launches, with Wednesday's mission marking its third flight of the year.

The mission was the 659th flight of the Long March rocket series.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)