Shanghai, Catalonia strengthen business ties with cooperation pact

(ECNS) -- Business representatives from Shanghai and Catalonia signed a memorandum of cooperation in Shanghai on Tuesday, establishing a mechanism for regular exchanges between the two business communities.

Held under the theme “Deepening China-Spain Business Collaboration for an Innovation-Driven Future,” the event aimed to strengthen exchanges between enterprises and promote cooperation across industries.

A memorandum of cooperation between Shanghai and Catalonia is signed in Shanghai, July 29, 2026 (Photo: provided by Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce)

Shanghai and Catalonia have complementary industrial strengths, offering broad potential for cooperation in sectors including advanced manufacturing, green energy and tourism.

Josep Sánchez Llibre, president of the Promotion of National Work, Catalonia’s leading business association, said China's vast market and comprehensive industrial system provide significant opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Xu Hui, an official with the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce, said the two sides would focus on industrial matchmaking, innovation cooperation and services for enterprises.

The agreement comes as Shanghai and Barcelona mark the 25th anniversary of their sister-city relationship, with both sides seeking to strengthen connections among businesses, talent and innovation resources.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)