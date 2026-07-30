Community worker in his 20s dies in Chongqing landslide after helping evacuate residents

Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China's Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The remains of a young grid-based community worker who went missing while helping evacuate residents from a landslide in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have been found and identified through DNA testing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Born after 2000, Gong Baodong worked for the Shatuo community in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County. He was confirmed dead after his remains were discovered at around 4 a.m. during an intensive search of the landslide site, according to a statement released by Pengshui authorities.

The rainfall-induced disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on July 17, burying more than 10 residential buildings. Earlier that day, before the disaster occurred, Zhang Weiling, Party branch secretary of the Shatuo community, received reports of sporadic rockfalls from the hillside and immediately dispatched four grid managers, including Gong and Peng Di, to inspect the site and evacuate residents.

Gong and Peng went door to door, knocking and urging residents to leave. But the collapse came faster than anticipated. Peng was struck by flying debris, lost consciousness and was buried in the rubble. She was later rescued and taken to hospital. Gong lost contact while assisting with the evacuation.

"The other three grid managers are safe. Only Gong went missing during the evacuation," Zhang said. Colleagues described Gong, who had started working not long ago, as responsible and dedicated.

Grid managers in China are grassroots community workers responsible for information collection, safety inspections and public services, serving as a link between residents and government agencies.

(By Zhang Dongfang)