China's women's sabre team claims silver at 2026 Fencing World Championships

(ECNS)— China’s women’s sabre team won silver at the 2026 Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a 45-41 loss to Hungary in the final.

The result placed China second among 28 teams in the women’s team sabre competition, with France taking bronze.

The Chinese team of Pan Qimiao, Rao Xueyi, Wei Jiayi and Zhang Xinyi advanced to the final after defeating the United States in the semifinals earlier in the day.

Hungary struck back through Luca Szucs. She sparked a comeback in the third bout, lifting her team to a 15-13 advantage.

This year’s championships, held at AsiaWorld-Expo from July 22 to 30, mark the first time Hong Kong has hosted the event.

The competition features 12 medal events across foil, épée and sabre, with individual and team competitions for both men and women. Individual events were held from July 22 to 27, followed by team events from July 28 to 30.

China sent 29 fencers to compete in all 12 events, while host Hong Kong, China, fielded a 24-member team.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)