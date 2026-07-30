China's national AI application pilot base accelerates embodied intelligence deployment

(ECNS) -- A national-level pilot base for embodied intelligence applications in Hangzhou is accelerating the deployment of embodied intelligence robots across various sectors.

"It's like a kindergarten for robots," said Zhou Chen, CEO and co-founder of DexRobot. "We need to give robots basic capabilities first, then improve them step by step."

A robot delivers coffee at the National Artificial Intelligence Application Pilot Base (Embodied Intelligence) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 29, 2026. (Photo: Liu Zilin)

The facility, officially known as the National Pilot Base for Embodied AI Applications, is dedicated to embodied intelligence under China's "AI+" strategic framework.

To meet the data demands of robot training, the Hangzhou Embodied Intelligence Exhibition and Application Promotion Center serves as the base's flagship demonstration facility. It currently houses over 140 embodied intelligent robots across nearly 40 application scenarios and about 20 data collection scenarios.

The base is also helping companies refine practical solutions. One firm is developing a fully automated smart kitchen that requires robots to handle autonomous movement, operation, and interaction. After training at the base, the robots can now cook dishes such as vegetables and pork ribs.

Yang Jiandang, co-founder of the company and deputy director of the base's robot perception and learning lab, said the base provides crucial scenario-building and technical support, addressing the high costs and lack of a viable test environment for early-stage development.

The base also provides public technical services covering computing power, data access and model validation. The city has earmarked over 100 million yuan (about $13.9 million) annually for three consecutive years to support AI development.

In 2025, Hangzhou's AI core industry generated 460 billion yuan (about $64.1 billion) in revenue, up 23.1% year on year.

(By Tang Yuxian)