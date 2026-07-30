Xi congratulates Carlos Vila Nova on reelection as president of Sao Tome and Principe

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Carlos Vila Nova on his reelection as president of Sao Tome and Principe.

Xi said the relationship between China and Sao Tome and Principe has in recent years maintained a sound momentum of growth.

The two sides have continued to deepen their political mutual trust, firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, and achieved notable results in practical cooperation across various fields, he said.

Xi also said he attaches great importance to the development of China's relations with Sao Tome and Principe.

He expressed readiness to work with President Vila Nova in taking the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as an opportunity to continuously elevate the China-Sao Tome and Principe strategic partnership to new heights and better benefit the peoples of both countries.