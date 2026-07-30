China condemns Japanese right-wing forces' use of AI to distort history of aggression

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks at a press conference, July 29, 2026. (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

(ECNS) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday condemned Japanese right-wing forces for using artificial intelligence (AI) to distort the history of Japan's wartime aggression against China, calling the effort "a blatant provocation to international fairness and justice and the postwar international order" and "a threat to regional stability."

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a related question at a press conference, saying China is gravely concerned over this.

Mao noted that after WWII, instead of doing serious soul-searching on its history of aggression against China, Japan's right-wing forces have resorted to every means to distort the facts and whitewash Japan's historical crimes. By paying visits to the Yasukuni war shrine, revising history textbooks, and tampering with the content of the memorial halls' exhibitions, the right-wing forces have been spreading a wrong perception of history to misguide Japanese society, in particular, the young generations.

Nowadays, the right-wing forces even use new technology to poison public opinion to accelerate their remilitarization agenda. Such moves are even more egregious and pose even greater risks, the spokesperson said. "The international community must stay on high alert and firmly reject such moves," she said.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trials, the spokesperson said the truth of history shall not be denied, and the verdict of history shall not be challenged. "There is solid evidence of Japan's crimes in its war of aggression against China. A growing body of new evidence has further brought to light the crimes of Japanese militarism," she said.

China will stand with all peace-loving people around the world to defend historical truth and justice, Mao added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)