Japanese prime minister, defense minister under fire for staged earthquake relief photos

(ECNS) -- A photo released by Japan's Ministry of Defense after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday has drawn criticism online, with many Japanese netizens accusing officials of staging a publicity image during a national disaster.

(Photo from Kimihito Aguin's X account)

Following the earthquake, Kimihito Aguin, a spokesperson for Japan's Ministry of Defense, posted a photo on social media, showing Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi holding an emergency consultation with officials before a press briefing.

In the photo, Shinjiro Koizumi stands prominently at the center of a semicircle formed by officials, dressed in a blue suit.

The image quickly drew criticism online, with many Japanese social media users accusing the ministry of using a staged photo to attract attention during a disaster.

(Screenshot of a netizen's comment on X)

Some also pointed out that the picture was taken from a low angle, and that the composition appeared intentionally designed to make the people in the photo look taller and more imposing, fueling accusations that the ministry was prioritizing image-making over disaster response.

(Screenshot of a netizen's comment on X)

One Japanese netizen criticized the government, saying that even in the moment of a disaster, they're thinking about how to look good on camera and stage attention-grabbing photos. That's exactly why the Takaichi government can't be trusted.

On Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara shared on social media a photo of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and other officials holding talks on the earthquake disaster. Some Japanese netizens also criticized the image, alleging that it had been staged for publicity.

(Photo: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara's X account)

One Japanese netizen commented that the photo looks so obviously staged. "Shouldn't they be ashamed of using a disaster for self-promotion?"

Screenshot of a netizen's comment.

One Japanese social media user wrote that "Whether it's Takaichi or Koizumi, they always seem eager to pose for photos in stylish suits whenever disaster strikes."

(Screenshot of a netizen's comment on X)

Takaichi said on Wednesday that the death toll had risen to 13, according to the Mainichi Shimbun media outlet.

(By Gong Weiwei)