China does not seek trade surplus, will continue to expand imports: ministry

(ECNS)— China has never deliberately pursued the goal of trade surplus and will remain committed to expanding imports, a Ministry of Commerce official said Tuesday.

China's trade surplus reflects the completeness and efficiency of its industrial system and is an objective result of changes in the global division of labor and international trade patterns, said He Shaojun, deputy director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce.

He made the remarks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on China’s position regarding the so-called “excess capacity” issue.

He said strong exports and a large trade surplus should not be equated with excess capacity, noting that many countries experienced prolonged trade surpluses during their industrialization. Britain, the United States, Japan and Germany all maintained trade surpluses for extended periods, he said.

Around 80% of U.S.-made chips are exported, while approximately two-thirds of Boeing’s commercial aircraft deliveries go to customers outside North America, He said. In 2025, the European Union recorded trade surpluses of $92.2 billion in automobiles, $214.6 billion in pharmaceuticals and $11.6 billion in cosmetics, according to He.

Chinese-made consumer goods, including computers, mobile phones, furniture, clothing and toys, have provided consumers worldwide with greater choice, reduced living costs and helped ease inflationary pressure, he said.

China’s exports of production equipment and intermediate goods have also supported the industrial development of its trading partners.

China supplies more than 80% of the world’s photovoltaic modules and 70% of its wind power equipment, providing important support for the green transition of other economies, He said.

Foreign-invested enterprises contributed 16% of China’s trade surplus while also earning substantial returns on their investments in the country, he added.

Although China has a relatively large surplus in trade in goods, it runs deficits in trade in services and in its capital and financial accounts, He said.

China's current account surplus stands at approximately 3.7% of GDP, which is within an internationally recognised reasonable range and does not indicate a significant imbalance in the country’s balance of payments.

“China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus,” He said, adding that the country will continue to promote more balanced growth in imports and exports, further open its market to the world and steadily expand imports.

Since last year, China has organised a series of “Big Market for All: Export to China” events and plans to hold more than 100 import promotion events each year to share new opportunities arising from China’s development with the rest of the world.

China will introduce more practical measures to expand imports, strengthen policy support, improve trade facilitation and diversify the sources and composition of imported goods, He said.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)