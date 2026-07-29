Trial flight completed on Kashgar-Tashkent air cargo route

(ECNS)-- A Shandong Airlines freighter from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, landed Wednesday at Kashgar Laining International Airport in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The inaugural test flight carried seven metric tons of Central Asian specialties, including lemon jam, fruit-based beverages and pickled foods, from Uzbekistan.

On the return flight, it transported 15 metric tons of goods from Kashgar, including power transmission and transformation equipment, industrial ceiling fans, pipe fittings, and consumer goods such as backpacks and accessories, according to Huang Feipeng, head of Kashgar Hangmao Aviation Service Co., Ltd.

The integrated bonded-zone-airport model enables seamless cargo transfers and streamlines customs clearance procedures, said Chen Haiying, deputy director of the Kashgar Aviation Port Comprehensive Service Center.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)