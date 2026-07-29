China to cut CO2 emissions per unit of GDP by 17% by 2030

(ECNS) -- China aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 17% from 2025 levels by 2030, according to a national climate plan released Wednesday.

Eighteen government departments, including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission, jointly issued the national plan for addressing climate change during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), setting out the country’s climate goals and major tasks for the next five years.

Giant wind turbines stand on the coast of the Yellow Sea waters. (File photo: China News Service)

Under the plan, CO₂ emissions per unit of product in sectors covered by the national carbon emissions trading market will fall by about 3% from 2025 levels by 2030.

Meanwhile, China will build a national voluntary greenhouse gas emission reduction trading market that is credible, transparent, standardized and broadly participated, with rules aligned with international practices. A management system for product carbon footprints will also be largely established.

The plan also calls for strengthening the monitoring and control of non-CO₂ greenhouse gases, with the aim of building a reduction capacity of 30 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent.

It also calls for improvements to the country’s climate adaptation system and further progress in building a climate-resilient society. Public awareness of climate change and the country’s capacity to respond to it will continue to grow.

China also aims to strengthen its influence, leadership and ability to help shape global climate governance.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)