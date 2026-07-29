Xizang all-cargo route cuts costs, speeds delivery of local specialties

(ECNS) -- Fresh agricultural products from the plateau were transported out of Xizang on Monday via a dedicated year-round cargo air route, supported by full cold-chain logistics and heavily discounted freight rates.

The Lhasa-Ezhou all-cargo route is Xizang’s first regular commercial air freight service.

Cold-chain handling of Nyingchi matsutake. (Photo courtesy of Xizang Airport New Area Investment Co., Ltd.)

As the annual matsutake harvest begins in Nyingchi, freshly picked mushrooms can now be transported directly from local production bases to Ezhou, Central China’s Hubei Province, within 24 hours through a complete cold-chain network combining specialized ground vehicles and cargo aircraft.

One-third of the aircraft’s cargo space is reserved for matsutake shipments. Freight charges for the mushrooms are 90% lower than standard market rates, significantly reducing logistics costs for Xizang’s agricultural exports.

Since the route completed its maiden flight in July 2025, participating companies have saved more than 13 million yuan in total logistics costs. The lowest freight rate on the route is just 2.45 yuan per kilogram, representing a discount of between 90% and 95% compared with market rates.

More than 80% of the participating companies are local Xizang businesses, while private enterprises account for over 80% of the route’s total cargo volume.

An official with Xizang Airport New Area Investment Co., Ltd. said authorities will continue to improve cross-regional trade and logistics services, making branded Xizang specialties more widely available to consumers across the country.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)