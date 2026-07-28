Shanghai port sets national record for single-vessel car carrier shipment

(ECNS) -- Shanghai Nangang Port set a national record Monday when the newly delivered GLOVIS NOVA loaded 7,738 new energy passenger vehicles in a single operation.

Two Chinese-built 10,000-vehicle-class car carriers — the Panamanian-flagged GLOVIS LEADER and the Maltese-flagged GLOVIS NOVA — dock simultaneously at Shanghai Nangang Port. (Photo: Han Jing)

The Maltese‑flagged vessel, along with the Panamanian‑flagged GLOVIS LEADER, are both Chinese‑built LNG dual‑fuel car carriers with capacity for 10,800 standard cars, among the largest in the world.

The NOVA, delivered July 21, made its maiden voyage to Shanghai, while the LEADER has already completed an ocean trip and returned.

The vehicles loaded onto the NOVA would stretch 36 kilometers if placed end to end, or cover 67,600 square meters — equal to 9.5 soccer fields — if parked side by side. More than 300 drivers worked nearly 44 hours to complete the operation, the largest since Nangang Port opened, according to the port operator.

Yangshan Immigration Inspection Station provided round‑the‑clock clearance and safety checks. The shipment will be transported to Zeebrugge, Belgium, for distribution across Europe.

(By Tang Yuxian)