Rumor of 'ancient watchtower in Xizang forcibly demolished' debunked

Screenshot of posts on social media platforms

(ECNS) -- A video circulating online that allegedly shows the forcible demolition of an ancient Jiarong watchtower in Xizang has been dismissed as false by a Chinese media outlet. An investigation found that the footage was misleading and did not involve any protected cultural heritage site.

The clip shows an excavator pulling down a tower-like structure and includes subtitles claiming that a "millennium-old watchtower" had been destroyed in an "assault on Xizang culture," sparking concern among social media users.

However, the investigation found that the building was not a historical watchtower and that the allegations were unfounded.

According to the media outlet, the video was actually filmed in Shaba Village, Mao County, in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The area is predominantly inhabited by the Qiang ethnic group, and is not part of the Jiarong region in Xizang, as claimed in the video.

The demolished structure was a modern reinforced-concrete replica of a Qiang watchtower, built in 2010 as part of a village beautification project. Constructed just over a decade ago, it had never been listed on any cultural heritage protection register, and had no historical or preservation value.

By contrast, more than 110 authentic ancient Qiang watchtowers in Mao County, some dating back around 1,000 years, have been officially documented and are regularly maintained.

No unauthorized demolition or damage involving these historic structures has occurred in the county in recent years, local residents said.

Furthermore, the demolition site also lies within a legally designated land‑acquisition zone for the G0611 Chuanzhusi to Wenchuan Expressway, a part of the wider Zhangye–Wenchuan expressway connecting Gansu and Sichuan provinces. The demolition was carried out in accordance with regulations, with all relevant procedures lawfully documented.

A local villager said that the new expressway, once completed, would significantly reduce transportation times for agricultural produce and other goods from Mao County, a development that local communities have long awaited.

The misleading video is made by a propaganda account backed by separatist forces advocating "Xizang independence." The account has long been engaged in fabricating rumors and spreading disinformation about Xizang in an attempt to stoke division and confrontation.

The case is not an isolated one. Earlier, a 15-second video circulated on social media, purportedly showing the "forced demolition of a temple in Xizang." The footage was later confirmed to be AI-generated, and Agence France Presse also published a fact-check debunking the claim.

The China Internet Joint Rumor Refutation Platform urged the public to recognize that cyberspace is not beyond the rule of law. It advised people encountering content related to ethnic groups or cultural heritage to verify its source before believing or sharing it. The platform also warned that those who deliberately fabricate and disseminate false information may face investigation and legal penalties.

(By Zhang Dongfang)