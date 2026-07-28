Tuesday Jul 28, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Dear You brings cross-strait memories to Taoyuan Film Festival

2026-07-28 13:52:53Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese film Dear You will make its Taiwan debut in August in Special Screening section of the Taoyuan Film Festival, with tickets snapped up shortly after sales opened on July 27. 

Visitors take photos at a special exhibition of Dear You in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Chuhong)
Visitors take photos at a special exhibition about the movie "Dear You" in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, May 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Chuhong)

The Teochew language film tells the story of overseas Chinese families and their enduring ties to home. Made on a modest budget, it became a sleeper hit, grossing more than 2.1 billion yuan ($29.6 million) by July 21.

Taiwan film industry figures said the success reflects the power of word of mouth. “Good works carry their own traffic,” said Chen Zhongqi of the Taipei Multimedia Production Association. He noted the film's focus on ordinary lives and genuine emotions resonated with audiences.

Documentary director Zhang Zhaowei said the film evokes collective memories of migration and homesickness, while media professional Zhang Junkai added that the linguistic closeness of Teochew and Taiwanese Hokkien makes the film especially relatable. 

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]